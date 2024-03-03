Southern hosts Lamar and Florida A&M

Florida A&M Rattlers (6-21, 4-12 SWAC) at Southern Jaguars (16-12, 10-5 SWAC) Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Florida A&M Rattlers (6-21, 4-12 SWAC) at Southern Jaguars (16-12, 10-5 SWAC)

Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida A&M takes on the Southern Jaguars after Keith Lamar scored 24 points in Florida A&M’s 75-68 loss to the Grambling Tigers.

The Jaguars are 10-2 in home games. Southern scores 72.8 points and has outscored opponents by 2.9 points per game.

The Rattlers are 4-12 against SWAC opponents. Florida A&M has a 1-3 record in one-possession games.

Southern is shooting 44.6% from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points lower than the 45.1% Florida A&M allows to opponents. Florida A&M has shot at a 43.7% clip from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points less than the 44.1% shooting opponents of Southern have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tidjiane Dioumassi is averaging 9.4 points, 5.5 assists and two steals for the Jaguars. Brandon Davis is averaging 14.6 points over the last 10 games for Southern.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaguars: 7-3, averaging 69.4 points, 29.0 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.6 points per game.

Rattlers: 3-7, averaging 67.5 points, 34.7 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.