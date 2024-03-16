South Florida squares off against UAB in AAC Tournament

UAB Blazers (21-11, 13-6 AAC) vs. South Florida Bulls (24-6, 17-2 AAC) Fort Worth, Texas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EDT FANDUEL…

UAB Blazers (21-11, 13-6 AAC) vs. South Florida Bulls (24-6, 17-2 AAC)

Fort Worth, Texas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulls -3; over/under is 145

BOTTOM LINE: South Florida takes on UAB in the AAC Tournament.

The Bulls’ record in AAC games is 17-2, and their record is 7-4 against non-conference opponents. South Florida scores 75.6 points while outscoring opponents by 7.3 points per game.

The Blazers are 13-6 in AAC play. UAB ranks fifth in the AAC with 38.2 rebounds per game led by Yaxel Lendeborg averaging 10.5.

South Florida scores 75.6 points per game, 0.4 more points than the 75.2 UAB allows. UAB averages 8.8 more points per game (77.1) than South Florida gives up (68.3).

TOP PERFORMERS: Jayden Reid is averaging 6.6 points and 3.2 assists for the Bulls. Chris Youngblood is averaging 16.3 points and 2.5 rebounds while shooting 49.5% over the past 10 games.

Eric Gaines is averaging 11.9 points, 5.3 assists and 2.3 steals for the Blazers. Lendeborg is averaging 17.7 points and 12.6 rebounds while shooting 55.4% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 9-1, averaging 75.7 points, 35.6 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points per game.

Blazers: 7-3, averaging 76.5 points, 38.0 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 5.8 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

