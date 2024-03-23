South Florida and VCU play in NIT

VCU Rams (23-13, 14-8 A-10) at South Florida Bulls (25-7, 17-3 AAC) Tampa, Florida; Sunday, 7:30 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE:…

VCU Rams (23-13, 14-8 A-10) at South Florida Bulls (25-7, 17-3 AAC)

Tampa, Florida; Sunday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: South Florida and VCU square off in the National Invitation Tournament.

The Bulls are 17-3 against AAC opponents and 8-4 in non-conference play. South Florida is eighth in the AAC in rebounding averaging 36.0 rebounds. Kasean Pryor leads the Bulls with 7.8 boards.

The Rams are 14-8 against A-10 teams. VCU scores 71.5 points and has outscored opponents by 5.0 points per game.

South Florida averages 76.1 points, 9.6 more per game than the 66.5 VCU allows. VCU averages 71.5 points per game, 2.2 more than the 69.3 South Florida gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Selton Miguel is scoring 15.0 points per game and averaging 3.2 rebounds for the Bulls. Chris Youngblood is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Max Shulga is averaging 14.5 points and 3.7 assists for the Rams. Joe Bamisile is averaging 14.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 8-2, averaging 78.2 points, 35.5 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points per game.

Rams: 6-4, averaging 71.1 points, 33.4 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

