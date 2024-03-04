South Carolina senior Te-Hina Paopao says she’s returning to South Carolina for a final season

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina guard Te-Hina Paopao is returning to the top-ranked Gamecocks for a final season in…

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina guard Te-Hina Paopao is returning to the top-ranked Gamecocks for a final season in 2024-25.

Paopao, the nation’s top 3-point shooter at 48.6% (68 of 140), announced her decision on social media Monday night, a day after she took part in South Carolina’s Senior Day ceremonies.

Paopao, who transferred from Oregon this past offseason, posted a call to coach Dawn Staley from herself and her father, who told the coach that her starting guard did not think one year was enough in the program. “Hey, coach, let’s run it back,” Paul Paopao said.

Paopao has started 28 games this season and is the team’s third-leading scorer at 11.5 points per game.

The two other South Carolina seniors honored along with Paopao, forwards Kamilla Cardoso and Sakima Walker, have the option to return next season.

Cardoso, at 6-foot-7, is considered a high first-round pick in next spring’s WNBA draft.

The Gamecocks (29-0), the SEC women’s tournament’s top seed, open the postseason on Friday.

