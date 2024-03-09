SMU plays UAB after overtime win

SMU Mustangs (20-10, 11-6 AAC) at UAB Blazers (19-11, 11-6 AAC) Birmingham, Alabama; Sunday, 3 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE: SMU…

SMU Mustangs (20-10, 11-6 AAC) at UAB Blazers (19-11, 11-6 AAC)

Birmingham, Alabama; Sunday, 3 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: SMU visits UAB followingSMU’s 80-77 overtime victory against the East Carolina Pirates.

The Blazers are 11-5 on their home court. UAB scores 77.4 points and has outscored opponents by 1.5 points per game.

The Mustangs are 11-6 in conference games. SMU averages 15.8 assists per game to lead the AAC, paced by Chuck Harris with 3.5.

UAB’s average of 6.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.5 fewer made shots on average than the 6.6 per game SMU gives up. SMU averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 fewer makes per game than UAB gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eric Gaines is averaging 11.7 points, 5.4 assists and 2.1 steals for the Blazers. Yaxel Lendeborg is averaging 13.8 points, 10.3 rebounds and 2.1 blocks over the last 10 games.

Zhuric Phelps is shooting 39.0% and averaging 14.7 points for the Mustangs. Ricardo Wright is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blazers: 6-4, averaging 77.0 points, 36.9 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 5.8 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.2 points per game.

Mustangs: 7-3, averaging 80.2 points, 41.4 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 8.9 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.