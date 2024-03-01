SMU hosts Ivy-Curry and UTSA

UTSA Roadrunners (10-19, 4-12 AAC) at SMU Mustangs (19-9, 10-5 AAC) Dallas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UTSA faces…

UTSA Roadrunners (10-19, 4-12 AAC) at SMU Mustangs (19-9, 10-5 AAC)

Dallas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UTSA faces the SMU Mustangs after Jordan Ivy-Curry scored 20 points in UTSA’s 89-73 win over the Tulsa Golden Hurricane.

The Mustangs have gone 13-2 at home. SMU averages 15.9 assists per game to lead the AAC, paced by Chuck Harris with 3.5.

The Roadrunners are 4-12 in conference play. UTSA averages 10.8 turnovers per game and is 3-5 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

SMU’s average of 7.5 made 3-pointers per game is 1.2 fewer made shots on average than the 8.7 per game UTSA gives up. UTSA averages 11.3 more points per game (78.0) than SMU gives up (66.7).

The Mustangs and Roadrunners meet Saturday for the first time in AAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Harris is shooting 40.3% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Mustangs, while averaging 13.1 points and 3.5 assists. Zhuric Phelps is averaging 15.2 points, 3.4 assists and 1.8 steals over the last 10 games for SMU.

Christian Tucker is averaging 11.5 points and 5.3 assists for the Roadrunners. Ivy-Curry is averaging 14.6 points over the last 10 games for UTSA.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mustangs: 6-4, averaging 78.7 points, 38.8 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 8.5 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.4 points per game.

Roadrunners: 3-7, averaging 73.5 points, 40.3 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.