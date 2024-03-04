Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Smith leads Grambling to…

Smith leads Grambling to 69-60 victory over Bethune-Cookman

The Associated Press

March 4, 2024, 11:41 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

GRAMBLING, La. (AP) — Jourdan Smith had 17 points in Grambling’s 69-60 victory over Bethune-Cookman on Monday night.

Smith also had five rebounds for the Tigers (16-13, 13-3 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Tra’Michael Moton scored 14 with three steals. Jalen Johnson added 11 points.

Dhashon Dyson led the way for the Wildcats (15-15, 10-7) with 15 points. Seneca Willoughby added 14 points, six rebounds and two steals. Jakobi Heady had 12 points and three steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up