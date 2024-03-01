Smith and the Radford Highlanders host conference foe UNC Asheville

UNC Asheville Bulldogs (19-11, 11-4 Big South) at Radford Highlanders (15-15, 5-10 Big South) Radford, Virginia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST…

UNC Asheville Bulldogs (19-11, 11-4 Big South) at Radford Highlanders (15-15, 5-10 Big South)

Radford, Virginia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Radford takes on UNC Asheville in a matchup of Big South teams.

The Highlanders have gone 8-4 at home. Radford has a 7-9 record against opponents over .500.

The Bulldogs are 11-4 against Big South opponents. UNC Asheville is seventh in the Big South allowing 73.7 points while holding opponents to 43.0% shooting.

Radford makes 46.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.5 percentage points higher than UNC Asheville has allowed to its opponents (43.0%). UNC Asheville scores 8.5 more points per game (80.3) than Radford allows to opponents (71.8).

TOP PERFORMERS: Justin Archer is averaging eight points and 7.7 rebounds for the Highlanders. DaQuan Smith is averaging 17.2 points over the last 10 games for Radford.

Drew Pember is scoring 20.3 points per game and averaging 8.0 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Josh Banks is averaging 13.9 points and 2.4 rebounds over the last 10 games for UNC Asheville.

LAST 10 GAMES: Highlanders: 3-7, averaging 72.2 points, 32.7 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 4.8 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.4 points per game.

Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 77.9 points, 32.7 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 5.2 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.