Simmons and Abilene Christian host Utah Tech

Abilene Christian Wildcats (13-15, 8-9 WAC) at Utah Tech Trailblazers (10-18, 6-11 WAC) Saint George, Utah; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST…

Abilene Christian Wildcats (13-15, 8-9 WAC) at Utah Tech Trailblazers (10-18, 6-11 WAC)

Saint George, Utah; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Abilene Christian plays the Utah Tech Trailblazers after Airion Simmons scored 20 points in Abilene Christian’s 77-68 win against the Southern Utah Thunderbirds.

The Trailblazers are 6-6 on their home court. Utah Tech has a 3-2 record in one-possession games.

The Wildcats are 8-9 against conference opponents. Abilene Christian has a 4-9 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

Utah Tech’s average of 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.6 more made shots on average than the 5.9 per game Abilene Christian allows. Abilene Christian averages 73.1 points per game, 3.5 fewer than the 76.6 Utah Tech allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Noa Gonsalves is averaging 12.1 points for the Trailblazers. Jaylen Searles is averaging 12 points over the last 10 games for Utah Tech.

Ali Abdou Dibba is scoring 15.4 points per game with 4.6 rebounds and 1.1 assists for the Wildcats. Simmons is averaging 13.2 points and 6.4 rebounds over the past 10 games for Abilene Christian.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trailblazers: 3-7, averaging 70.8 points, 33.0 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.8 points per game.

Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 69.6 points, 33.4 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.