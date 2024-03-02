Siena visits Quinnipiac after Emejuru’s 30-point outing

Siena Saints (4-24, 3-14 MAAC) at Quinnipiac Bobcats (20-8, 12-5 MAAC) Hamden, Connecticut; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Siena…

Siena Saints (4-24, 3-14 MAAC) at Quinnipiac Bobcats (20-8, 12-5 MAAC)

Hamden, Connecticut; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Siena faces the Quinnipiac Bobcats after Giovanni Emejuru scored 30 points in Siena’s 70-68 loss to the Manhattan Jaspers.

The Bobcats are 11-3 on their home court. Quinnipiac ranks fifth in the MAAC with 9.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Paul Otieno averaging 3.1.

The Saints are 3-14 in MAAC play. Siena is seventh in the MAAC with 22.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Michael Eley averaging 5.3.

Quinnipiac averages 78.5 points per game, 3.1 more points than the 75.4 Siena allows. Siena averages 60.7 points per game, 12.5 fewer points than the 73.2 Quinnipiac allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matt Balanc is scoring 18.2 points per game and averaging 4.8 rebounds for the Bobcats. Amarri Tice is averaging 13.9 points and 6.8 rebounds over the last 10 games for Quinnipiac.

Emejuru is scoring 11.2 points per game with 6.2 rebounds and 0.6 assists for the Saints. Sean Durugordon is averaging 6.8 points and 3.2 rebounds while shooting 33.3% over the last 10 games for Siena.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 6-4, averaging 78.0 points, 34.2 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points per game.

Saints: 1-9, averaging 58.2 points, 36.0 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 4.6 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 37.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points.

