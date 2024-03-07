Shavers has career high 29 points, Texas Tech women top Houston 74-60 to open Big 12 tourney

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Jasmine Shavers scored a career-high 29 points to lead 12th-seeded Texas Tech to a 74-60…

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Jasmine Shavers scored a career-high 29 points to lead 12th-seeded Texas Tech to a 74-60 win over 13th-seeded Houston in the opening game of the Big 12 Tournament on Thursday night.

Shavers was 10-of-18 shooting, including 4 of 8 behind the arc, to help the Lady Raiders end a nine-game losing streak and advance to the second round against 17th-ranked Baylor, the fifth seed, on Friday.

Jordyn Merritt added 15 points and nine rebounds for Texas Tech (17-15), which beat the Cougars by eight and 18 points during the regular season. Bailey Maupin had 10 points.

Peyton McFarland had 14 points to lead Houston (14-16), which fell to 0-16 when trailing at halftime. Britney Onyeje had 12 points, Laila Blair 11 and Maliya Johnson 10.

The Lady Raiders made four 3-pointers and 9 of 10 free throws in the third quarter to turn a six-point halftime lead into a 57-43 game heading into the fourth quarter.

Four free throws plus a Shavers layup and 3-pointer pushed the lead to 52-36. Jada Wynn drilled a 3 and Loghan Johnson had a layup that made it 57-37 before the Cougars scored the last six points.

Shavers had 12 points to help Texas Tech take a 30-24 lead at halftime.

