Seton Hall, UNLV play in NIT

UNLV Rebels (21-12, 12-7 MWC) at Seton Hall Pirates (22-12, 13-8 Big East)

South Orange, New Jersey; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Seton Hall and UNLV play in the National Invitation Tournament.

The Pirates are 13-8 against Big East opponents and 9-4 in non-conference play. Seton Hall ranks second in the Big East with 10.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Jaden Bediako averaging 3.6.

The Rebels are 12-7 in MWC play. UNLV ranks third in the MWC scoring 34.4 points per game in the paint led by Kalib Boone averaging 8.1.

Seton Hall scores 72.8 points per game, 4.6 more points than the 68.2 UNLV allows. UNLV averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 fewer made shots on average than the 8.4 per game Seton Hall allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bediako is averaging 8.1 points, seven rebounds and 1.6 blocks for the Pirates. Dre Davis is averaging 16.9 points over the last 10 games.

Dedan Thomas Jr. is averaging 13.9 points and 5.2 assists for the Rebels. Keylan Boone is averaging 14.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 7-3, averaging 72.8 points, 34.8 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 7.7 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points per game.

Rebels: 7-3, averaging 70.8 points, 35.8 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 4.9 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

