Seton Hall plays Saint Joseph’s (PA) in NIT matchup

Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (21-13, 11-10 A-10) at Seton Hall Pirates (20-12, 13-8 Big East)

Newark, New Jersey; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Seton Hall plays Saint Joseph’s (PA) in the National Invitation Tournament.

The Pirates have gone 13-8 against Big East opponents, with a 7-4 record in non-conference play. Seton Hall is eighth in the Big East scoring 72.8 points while shooting 44.8% from the field.

The Hawks are 11-10 in A-10 play. Saint Joseph’s (PA) is ninth in the A-10 allowing 70.4 points while holding opponents to 42.0% shooting.

Seton Hall makes 44.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.8 percentage points higher than Saint Joseph’s (PA) has allowed to its opponents (42.0%). Saint Joseph’s (PA) averages 5.4 more points per game (75.6) than Seton Hall gives up to opponents (70.2).

TOP PERFORMERS: Kadary Richmond is averaging 16.1 points, 6.6 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 2.1 steals for the Pirates. Dre Davis is averaging 16.8 points over the last 10 games.

Erik Reynolds II is averaging 17 points for the Hawks. Xzayvier Brown is averaging 13.9 points and 2.1 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 6-4, averaging 71.1 points, 34.2 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points per game.

Hawks: 5-5, averaging 69.0 points, 33.9 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

