Seton Hall and North Texas square off in NIT matchup

North Texas Mean Green (19-14, 11-9 AAC) at Seton Hall Pirates (21-12, 13-8 Big East)

South Orange, New Jersey; Saturday, 11:30 a.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Seton Hall and North Texas meet in the National Invitation Tournament.

The Pirates are 13-8 against Big East opponents and 8-4 in non-conference play. Seton Hall is third in the Big East with 35.7 points per game in the paint led by Kadary Richmond averaging 9.0.

The Mean Green are 11-9 in AAC play. North Texas is the best team in the AAC giving up only 63.5 points per game while holding opponents to 41.2% shooting.

Seton Hall makes 44.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.5 percentage points higher than North Texas has allowed to its opponents (41.2%). North Texas has shot at a 43.6% clip from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points higher than the 42.4% shooting opponents of Seton Hall have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Richmond is averaging 15.7 points, 6.5 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 2.1 steals for the Pirates. Dre Davis is averaging 15.7 points over the last 10 games.

C.J. Noland is averaging 10.9 points for the Mean Green. Jason Edwards is averaging 21.2 points and 3.3 rebounds while shooting 41.8% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 6-4, averaging 71.0 points, 33.6 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points per game.

Mean Green: 6-4, averaging 74.7 points, 32.6 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

