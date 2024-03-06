Seattle U visits Abilene Christian after Tyson’s 32-point showing

Seattle U Redhawks (18-11, 11-7 WAC) at Abilene Christian Wildcats (14-15, 9-9 WAC) Abilene, Texas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Seattle U Redhawks (18-11, 11-7 WAC) at Abilene Christian Wildcats (14-15, 9-9 WAC)

Abilene, Texas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle U faces Abilene Christian after Cameron Tyson scored 32 points in Seattle U’s 82-62 loss to the UT Arlington Mavericks.

The Wildcats have gone 7-5 at home. Abilene Christian ranks eighth in the WAC in team defense, allowing 74.4 points while holding opponents to 46.5% shooting.

The Redhawks are 11-7 against WAC opponents. Seattle U scores 74.1 points and has outscored opponents by 6.8 points per game.

Abilene Christian’s average of 5.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.6 fewer made shots on average than the 5.9 per game Seattle U gives up. Seattle U averages 74.1 points per game, 0.3 fewer than the 74.4 Abilene Christian gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hunter Jack Madden averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, scoring 12.3 points while shooting 42.0% from beyond the arc. Ali Abdou Dibba is averaging 15.5 points over the past 10 games.

Tyson is scoring 18.2 points per game with 4.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Redhawks. Alex Schumacher is averaging 13.0 points and 3.5 rebounds while shooting 50.5% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 70.0 points, 33.0 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points per game.

Redhawks: 7-3, averaging 72.2 points, 38.7 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.