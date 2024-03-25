Seattle U squares off against Evansville in CBI Tournament matchup

Evansville Purple Aces (17-17, 7-15 MVC) vs. Seattle U Redhawks (20-14, 12-10 WAC) Daytona Beach, Florida; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EDT…

Evansville Purple Aces (17-17, 7-15 MVC) vs. Seattle U Redhawks (20-14, 12-10 WAC)

Daytona Beach, Florida; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle U and Evansville meet in the College Basketball Invitational.

The Redhawks’ record in WAC play is 12-10, and their record is 8-4 in non-conference play. Seattle U leads the WAC with 25.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Kobe Williamson averaging 4.4.

The Purple Aces’ record in MVC action is 7-15. Evansville gives up 73.3 points to opponents and has been outscored by 2.0 points per game.

Seattle U is shooting 44.5% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points higher than the 43.9% Evansville allows to opponents. Evansville averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 more made shots on average than the 5.6 per game Seattle U allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alex Schumacher is averaging 13.3 points and 5.1 assists for the Redhawks. Cameron Tyson is averaging 17.6 points over the last 10 games.

Kenny Strawbridge is averaging 9.8 points and 1.7 steals for the Purple Aces. Ben Humrichous is averaging 11.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Redhawks: 6-4, averaging 71.6 points, 36.2 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points per game.

Purple Aces: 2-8, averaging 67.0 points, 31.7 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.3 points.

