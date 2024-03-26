Seattle U, Fairfield square off in CBI Tournament

Fairfield Stags (24-12, 16-7 MAAC) vs. Seattle U Redhawks (21-14, 12-10 WAC) Daytona Beach, Florida; Tuesday, 9:30 p.m. EDT BOTTOM…

Fairfield Stags (24-12, 16-7 MAAC) vs. Seattle U Redhawks (21-14, 12-10 WAC)

Daytona Beach, Florida; Tuesday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle U and Fairfield play in the College Basketball Invitational.

The Redhawks have gone 12-10 against WAC teams, with a 9-4 record in non-conference play. Seattle U is 5-5 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Stags’ record in MAAC games is 16-7. Fairfield is second in the MAAC scoring 76.0 points per game and is shooting 44.8%.

Seattle U is shooting 44.5% from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points lower than the 45.6% Fairfield allows to opponents. Fairfield has shot at a 44.8% rate from the field this season, 3.4 percentage points higher than the 41.4% shooting opponents of Seattle U have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cameron Tyson is averaging 17.4 points for the Redhawks. John Christofilis is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Caleb Fields is scoring 16.8 points per game with 4.0 rebounds and 2.6 assists for the Stags. Jalen Leach is averaging 14.1 points and 2.2 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Redhawks: 6-4, averaging 70.9 points, 36.2 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.5 points per game.

Stags: 8-2, averaging 75.3 points, 33.4 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 9.7 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.