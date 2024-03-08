Scheierman leads No. 10 Creighton against Villanova after 26-point showing

Creighton Bluejays (22-8, 13-6 Big East) at Villanova Wildcats (17-13, 10-9 Big East) Philadelphia; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Creighton Bluejays (22-8, 13-6 Big East) at Villanova Wildcats (17-13, 10-9 Big East)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 10 Creighton takes on Villanova after Baylor Scheierman scored 26 points in Creighton’s 89-75 victory against the Marquette Golden Eagles.

The Wildcats are 10-4 on their home court. Villanova is eighth in the Big East with 12.7 assists per game led by Mark Armstrong averaging 2.3.

The Bluejays are 13-6 against Big East opponents. Creighton is second in the Big East scoring 81.2 points per game and is shooting 49.1%.

Villanova averages 71.2 points per game, 1.7 more points than the 69.5 Creighton allows. Creighton averages 15.7 more points per game (81.2) than Villanova gives up (65.5).

TOP PERFORMERS: Eric Dixon is averaging 16 points and 6.2 rebounds for the Wildcats. TJ Bamba is averaging 10.2 points over the last 10 games.

Scheierman is scoring 18.5 points per game with 8.9 rebounds and 4.0 assists for the Bluejays. Trey Alexander is averaging 19.4 points and 5.1 rebounds while shooting 48.7% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 67.9 points, 32.5 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.2 points per game.

Bluejays: 7-3, averaging 84.6 points, 35.2 rebounds, 19.0 assists, 4.4 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 51.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

