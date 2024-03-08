Saunders and No. 20 BYU host Ohio State

Ohio State Buckeyes (18-12, 8-11 Big Ten) at BYU Cougars (21-9, 9-8 Big 12) Provo, Utah; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST…

Ohio State Buckeyes (18-12, 8-11 Big Ten) at BYU Cougars (21-9, 9-8 Big 12)

Provo, Utah; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 20 BYU faces Ohio State after Richie Saunders scored 20 points in BYU’s 68-63 loss to the Iowa State Cyclones.

The Cougars are 15-2 in home games. BYU scores 82.1 points while outscoring opponents by 12.7 points per game.

The Buckeyes are 1-8 on the road. Ohio State is fifth in the Big Ten with 36.2 rebounds per game led by Felix Okpara averaging 6.2.

BYU scores 82.1 points, 12.5 more per game than the 69.6 Ohio State gives up. Ohio State averages 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 more makes per game than BYU gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dallin Hall is averaging 9.2 points and five assists for the Cougars. Jaxson Robinson is averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games.

Bruce Thornton is scoring 16.2 points per game with 3.4 rebounds and 4.2 assists for the Buckeyes. Jamison Battle is averaging 14.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 6-4, averaging 77.5 points, 37.2 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.8 points per game.

Buckeyes: 5-5, averaging 73.2 points, 31.5 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points.

