San Diego State Aztecs play the UAB Blazers in first round of NCAA Tournament

UAB Blazers (23-11, 15-6 AAC) vs. San Diego State Aztecs (24-10, 13-8 MWC) Spokane, Washington; Friday, 1:45 p.m. EDT FANDUEL…

UAB Blazers (23-11, 15-6 AAC) vs. San Diego State Aztecs (24-10, 13-8 MWC)

Spokane, Washington; Friday, 1:45 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Aztecs -6; over/under is 139

BOTTOM LINE: No. 24 San Diego State takes on UAB in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Aztecs have gone 13-8 against MWC opponents, with an 11-2 record in non-conference play. San Diego State leads the MWC at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 66.6 points while holding opponents to 40.5% shooting.

The Blazers are 15-6 against AAC opponents. UAB is sixth in the AAC with 24.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Yaxel Lendeborg averaging 7.5.

San Diego State’s average of 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.8 fewer made shots on average than the 7.7 per game UAB allows. UAB averages 6.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 7.2 per game San Diego State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaedon LeDee is averaging 21.1 points and 8.4 rebounds for the Aztecs. Elijah Saunders is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Eric Gaines is averaging 12.3 points, 5.4 assists and 2.4 steals for the Blazers. Lendeborg is averaging 17.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aztecs: 6-4, averaging 71.6 points, 41.1 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 6.7 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.8 points per game.

Blazers: 7-3, averaging 79.7 points, 37.0 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.7 points.

