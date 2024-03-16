San Diego State Aztecs and New Mexico Lobos play for MWC Championship

New Mexico Lobos (24-9, 12-8 MWC) vs. San Diego State Aztecs (24-9, 13-7 MWC) Las Vegas; Saturday, 6 p.m. EDT…

New Mexico Lobos (24-9, 12-8 MWC) vs. San Diego State Aztecs (24-9, 13-7 MWC)

Las Vegas; Saturday, 6 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego State takes on New Mexico in the MWC Championship.

The Aztecs’ record in MWC play is 13-7, and their record is 11-2 against non-conference opponents. San Diego State is eighth in the MWC with 30.2 points per game in the paint led by Jaedon LeDee averaging 10.0.

The Lobos’ record in MWC games is 12-8. New Mexico averages 82.4 points and has outscored opponents by 11.3 points per game.

San Diego State is shooting 44.3% from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points higher than the 42.6% New Mexico allows to opponents. New Mexico has shot at a 46.3% clip from the field this season, 5.7 percentage points above the 40.6% shooting opponents of San Diego State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: LeDee is scoring 21.0 points per game with 8.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Aztecs. Lamont Butler is averaging 8.9 points and 3.8 rebounds while shooting 41.0% over the last 10 games.

Jaelen House averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Lobos, scoring 15.5 points while shooting 32.7% from beyond the arc. Donovan Dent is averaging 13.5 points, 4.9 assists and 1.6 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aztecs: 6-4, averaging 72.1 points, 40.5 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.0 points per game.

Lobos: 5-5, averaging 77.6 points, 40.4 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 7.2 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points.

