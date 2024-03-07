Sam Houston visits Louisiana Tech after Barnes’ 23-point game

Sam Houston Bearkats (18-11, 11-3 CUSA) at Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (21-8, 11-3 CUSA) Ruston, Louisiana; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Sam Houston Bearkats (18-11, 11-3 CUSA) at Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (21-8, 11-3 CUSA)

Ruston, Louisiana; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -8.5; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: Sam Houston visits Louisiana Tech after Davon Barnes scored 23 points in Sam Houston’s 81-64 win against the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders.

The Bulldogs have gone 13-1 in home games. Louisiana Tech is the CUSA leader with 10.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Daniel Batcho averaging 3.7.

The Bearkats are 11-3 in conference matchups. Sam Houston is fifth in the CUSA with 13.0 assists per game led by Jaden Ray averaging 4.1.

Louisiana Tech’s average of 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.3 more made shots on average than the 7.1 per game Sam Houston gives up. Sam Houston averages 8.1 more points per game (72.0) than Louisiana Tech gives up to opponents (63.9).

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaiah Crawford is shooting 49.7% and averaging 16.4 points for the Bulldogs. Tahlik Chavez is averaging 15.2 points over the last 10 games.

Lamar Wilkerson is shooting 43.5% and averaging 14.1 points for the Bearkats. Barnes is averaging 14.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 8-2, averaging 73.2 points, 38.1 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 7.3 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.3 points per game.

Bearkats: 8-2, averaging 72.5 points, 39.3 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.2 points.

