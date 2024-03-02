Live Radio
Sam Houston defeats Middle Tennessee 81-64

The Associated Press

March 2, 2024, 10:52 PM

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — Davon Barnes had 23 points in Sam Houston’s 81-64 win against Middle Tennessee on Saturday night.

Barnes was 8-of-12 shooting, including 5 for 7 from 3-point range, and went 2 for 3 from the foul line for the Bearkats (18-11, 11-3 Conference USA). Marcus Boykin scored 17 points while shooting 3 of 4 from the field and 11 for 14 from the free-throw line. Lamar Wilkerson was 4-of-10 shooting (2 for 3 from 3-point range) to finish with 10 points.

The Blue Raiders (12-17, 6-8) were led by Jared Jones, who recorded 18 points and four assists. Jestin Porter added 11 points for Middle Tennessee. In addition, Jacob Johnson finished with 11 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

