Sam Houston defeats Middle Tennessee 81-64

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — Davon Barnes had 23 points in Sam Houston’s 81-64 win against Middle Tennessee on Saturday night.…

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — Davon Barnes had 23 points in Sam Houston’s 81-64 win against Middle Tennessee on Saturday night.

Barnes was 8-of-12 shooting, including 5 for 7 from 3-point range, and went 2 for 3 from the foul line for the Bearkats (18-11, 11-3 Conference USA). Marcus Boykin scored 17 points while shooting 3 of 4 from the field and 11 for 14 from the free-throw line. Lamar Wilkerson was 4-of-10 shooting (2 for 3 from 3-point range) to finish with 10 points.

The Blue Raiders (12-17, 6-8) were led by Jared Jones, who recorded 18 points and four assists. Jestin Porter added 11 points for Middle Tennessee. In addition, Jacob Johnson finished with 11 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.