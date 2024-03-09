Saint Thomas Tommies and North Dakota State Bison meet in Summit League Tournament

North Dakota State Bison (15-16, 8-8 Summit League) vs. Saint Thomas Tommies (19-12, 9-7 Summit League) Sioux Falls, South Dakota;…

North Dakota State Bison (15-16, 8-8 Summit League) vs. Saint Thomas Tommies (19-12, 9-7 Summit League)

Sioux Falls, South Dakota; Sunday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: St. Thomas and North Dakota State play in the Summit League Tournament.

The Tommies’ record in Summit League games is 9-7, and their record is 10-5 in non-conference games. St. Thomas is 2-3 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Bison are 8-8 against Summit League teams. North Dakota State is third in the Summit League with 24.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Boden Skunberg averaging 4.5.

St. Thomas averages 9.1 made 3-pointers per game, 2.0 more made shots than the 7.1 per game North Dakota State allows. North Dakota State averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 more made shots on average than the 6.7 per game St. Thomas gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Parker Bjorklund is averaging 13.5 points for the Tommies. Raheem Anthony is averaging 14.9 points over the last 10 games.

Jacari White is shooting 44.3% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Bison, while averaging 10.1 points. Andrew Morgan is averaging 16.8 points and 5.8 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tommies: 5-5, averaging 73.8 points, 28.8 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 6.9 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 50.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points per game.

Bison: 6-4, averaging 70.5 points, 34.5 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 3.8 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

