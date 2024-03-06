Saint Peter’s visits James and Rider

Saint Peter’s Peacocks (16-11, 12-6 MAAC) at Rider Broncs (14-16, 11-8 MAAC) Lawrenceville, New Jersey; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Saint Peter’s Peacocks (16-11, 12-6 MAAC) at Rider Broncs (14-16, 11-8 MAAC)

Lawrenceville, New Jersey; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rider takes on Saint Peter’s after Mervin James scored 20 points in Rider’s 65-61 win against the Canisius Golden Griffins.

The Broncs are 8-4 in home games. Rider is eighth in the MAAC at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 73.4 points while holding opponents to 43.1% shooting.

The Peacocks are 12-6 against MAAC opponents. Saint Peter’s ranks ninth in the MAAC shooting 32.9% from 3-point range.

Rider’s average of 5.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is the same per game average that Saint Peter’s gives up. Saint Peter’s averages 66.0 points per game, 7.4 fewer points than the 73.4 Rider allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: James is scoring 19.2 points per game and averaging 5.9 rebounds for the Broncs. Tariq Ingraham is averaging 11.7 points and 7.4 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Corey Washington is scoring 16.3 points per game with 6.1 rebounds and 0.5 assists for the Peacocks. Latrell Reid is averaging 11.4 points and 4.9 rebounds while shooting 37.1% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncs: 7-3, averaging 78.0 points, 34.5 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 50.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points per game.

Peacocks: 6-4, averaging 67.1 points, 35.9 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 8.2 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

