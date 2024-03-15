Saint Peter’s upsets Rider 50-48 in Metro Atlantic quarterfinal

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Michael Houge had 20 points in fifth-seeded Saint Peter’s 50-48 upset victory over fourth-seeded Rider…

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Michael Houge had 20 points in fifth-seeded Saint Peter’s 50-48 upset victory over fourth-seeded Rider on Thursday in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference quarterfinals.

The Peacocks advance to Friday’s semifinals to face top-seeded Quinnipiac.

Houge also contributed eight rebounds for the Peacocks (17-13). Marcus Randolph scored 10 points while finishing 3 of 5 from 3-point range and 1 for 3 from the line. Latrell Reid shot 2 of 8 from the field and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with seven points.

Mervin James led the Broncs (15-17) in scoring, finishing with 17 points and nine rebounds. Tariq Ingraham added 11 points and six rebounds for Rider. TJ Weeks Jr. also had 10 points. The Broncs ended a six-game winning streak with the loss.

Houge scored 10 points in the first half for Saint Peter’s, who led 27-18 at halftime. Houge led Saint Peter’s with 10 points in the second half as his team was outscored by seven points over the final half but hung on for the victory.

