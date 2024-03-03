Live Radio
Saint Peter’s defeats Manhattan 89-57

The Associated Press

March 3, 2024, 5:05 PM

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — Corey Washington scored 18 points, Latrell Reid was one rebound shy of a triple-double and Saint Peter’s beat Manhattan 89-57 on Sunday.

Washington also contributed five rebounds for the Peacocks (16-11, 12-6 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Reid had 17 assists to go with 15 points and nine rebounds. Marcus Randolph had 13 points.

The Jaspers (6-21, 3-15) were led by Shaquil Bender, who recorded 14 points and two steals. Daniel Rouzan added 12 points and three blocks for Manhattan. Seydou Traore also had 11 points.

