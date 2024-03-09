Saint Louis wins 73-65 against Saint Bonaventure

OLEAN, N.Y. (AP) — Terrence Hargrove Jr. had 17 points in Saint Louis’ 73-65 win against Saint Bonaventure on Saturday.…

OLEAN, N.Y. (AP) — Terrence Hargrove Jr. had 17 points in Saint Louis’ 73-65 win against Saint Bonaventure on Saturday.

Hargrove also had nine rebounds for the Billikens (12-19, 5-13 Atlantic 10 Conference). Larry Hughes Jr. scored 15 points, shooting 5 for 11, including 3 for 7 from beyond the arc. Gibson Jimerson had 15 points and went 5 of 14 from the field (3 for 11 from 3-point range).

Mika Adams-Woods led the Bonnies (18-12, 9-9) in scoring, finishing with 17 points. Moses Flowers added 15 points for Saint Bonaventure.

