Saint Louis University parting ways with basketball coach Travis Ford after eight seasons

Athletic Director Chris May announced Ford’s ouster Wednesday night, following the Billikens’ season-ending loss to Duquesne in the second round of the Atlantic 10 Tournament. SLU finished 13-20 overall and 5-13 in the A-10.

“For eight years, Travis led our men’s basketball program with passion and dignity,” May said in a statement. “This decision was not made lightly.”

Ford was the third-winningest coach in the program’s history, going 146-109, including a 72-64 conference record during his tenure. The Billikens made one NCAA tournament appearance in 2019 and played in the NIT twice.

“It is our expectation to regularly compete for conference championships and play in the NCAA Tournament,” May said. “Unfortunately, we have not met these expectations the last several years. We thank Travis for his dedication to SLU and wish him the best in the future.”

Ford didn’t comment directly on his job status after the loss to Duquesne, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported. But he noted that he had “a good 27 years and won a lot of games, developed a lot of relationships.

“This game’s been very good to me. Now it’s time to do something else,” he said.

Ford previously coached at Campbellsville University, Eastern Kentucky, Massachusetts and Oklahoma State. He led the Cowboys to five NCAA tournament appearances.

