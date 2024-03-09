Saint Joseph’s wins 89-71 against Davidson

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Rasheer Fleming had 23 points in Saint Joseph’s 89-71 win against Davidson on Saturday. Fleming added nine…

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Rasheer Fleming had 23 points in Saint Joseph’s 89-71 win against Davidson on Saturday.

Fleming added nine rebounds and four blocks for the Hawks (19-12, 9-9 Atlantic 10 Conference). Erik Reynolds II scored 19 points while going 5 of 14 from the floor, including 5 for 12 from 3-point range, and 4 for 4 from the line. Xzayvier Brown went 6 of 13 from the field (3 for 8 from 3-point range) to finish with 15 points.

Reed Bailey led the way for the Wildcats (15-16, 5-13) with 19 points and seven rebounds. Grant Huffman added 15 points, eight rebounds, nine assists and three steals for Davidson. Connor Kochera also recorded 12 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

