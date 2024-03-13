Saint Bonaventure Bonnies and La Salle Explorers play in A-10 Tournament

La Salle Explorers (16-16, 7-12 A-10) vs. Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (18-12, 9-9 A-10) New York; Wednesday, 5 p.m. EDT FANDUEL…

La Salle Explorers (16-16, 7-12 A-10) vs. Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (18-12, 9-9 A-10)

New York; Wednesday, 5 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bonnies -6.5; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Bonaventure plays La Salle in the A-10 Tournament.

The Bonnies have gone 9-9 against A-10 opponents, with a 9-3 record in non-conference play. Saint Bonaventure is eighth in the A-10 in team defense, giving up 68.3 points while holding opponents to 44.5% shooting.

The Explorers’ record in A-10 games is 7-12. La Salle is 7-10 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Saint Bonaventure averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game, 1.0 more made shot than the 6.8 per game La Salle allows. La Salle averages 8.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 more made shots on average than the 7.4 per game Saint Bonaventure allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chad Venning is scoring 14.0 points per game and averaging 5.0 rebounds for the Bonnies. Daryl Banks III is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Khalil Brantley is shooting 38.9% and averaging 15.1 points for the Explorers. Daeshon Shepherd is averaging 12.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bonnies: 5-5, averaging 73.8 points, 30.4 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points per game.

Explorers: 5-5, averaging 69.3 points, 34.9 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.