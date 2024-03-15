Russell scores 30 as UT Arlington knocks off SFA 109-78 in WAC Tournament

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Phillip Russell’s 30 points led UT Arlington over Stephen F. Austin 109-78 on Thursday night in…

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Phillip Russell’s 30 points led UT Arlington over Stephen F. Austin 109-78 on Thursday night in the Western Athletic Conference Tournament.

UT Arlington plays second-seeded Tarleton State in the semifinals on Friday.

Russell shot 9 of 12 from the field, including 7 for 10 from 3-point range, and went 5 for 5 from the free-throw line for the Mavericks (19-13). DaJuan Gordon scored 17 points, going 6 of 10 from the floor, including 3 for 7 from 3-point range, and 2 for 3 from the foul line. Makaih Williams had 16 points and shot 6 for 9, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc. It was the sixth straight victory for the Mavericks.

The ‘Jacks (18-15) were led in scoring by Latrell Jossell, who finished with 19 points. Chrishawn Christmas added 18 points for Stephen F. Austin. AJ Cajuste also recorded nine points.

UT Arlington took the lead with 19:48 left in the first half and did not give it up. Gordon led his team in scoring with 10 points in the first half to help put them up 48-27 at the break. UT Arlington extended its lead to 84-50 during the second half, fueled by a 9-0 scoring run. Russell scored a team-high 24 points in the second half as his team closed out the win.

