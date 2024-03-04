Rowbury leads Southeastern Louisiana over Incarnate Word 73-56

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Brody Rowbury had 20 points in Southeastern Louisiana’s 73-56 victory over Incarnate Word on Monday night.…

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Brody Rowbury had 20 points in Southeastern Louisiana’s 73-56 victory over Incarnate Word on Monday night.

Rowbury added five rebounds for the Lions (15-15, 10-7 Southland Conference). Nick Caldwell shot 4 of 10 from the field and 8 for 11 from the line to add 18 points. Kam Burton was 5 of 8 shooting (5 for 7 from 3-point range) to finish with 15 points.

Josh Morgan and Josiah Hammons scored 17 apiece to pace the Cardinals (8-22, 3-14), who have lost six in a row. Morgan added four assists.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

