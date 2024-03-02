Rogers, Beverly propel Wichita State to 87-66 victory over Rice

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Colby Rogers had 25 points, Harlond Beverly scored 23 and Wichita State beat Rice 87-66 on…

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Colby Rogers had 25 points, Harlond Beverly scored 23 and Wichita State beat Rice 87-66 on Saturday night.

Rogers made 7 of 15 shots (7 of 9 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line for the Shockers (13-17, 5-12 American Athletic Conference). Beverly made 7 of 11 shots, including all three of his 3-point attempts and 6 of 7 foul shots. He also grabbed five rebounds. Dalen Ridgnal sank three 3-pointers, scoring 11.

Travis Evee led the Owls (11-18, 5-11) with 18 points and four assists. Mekhi Mason and Keanu Dawes both scored 12 with Mason adding five assists.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

