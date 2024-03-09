Robertson’s 22 lead Portland past Loyola Marymount 78-70 in West Coast tournament

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Tyler Robertson scored 22 points and sixth-seeded Portland knocked off seventh-seeded Loyola Marymount, 78-70 in a…

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Tyler Robertson scored 22 points and sixth-seeded Portland knocked off seventh-seeded Loyola Marymount, 78-70 in a second-round battle in the West Coast Conference Tournament Friday night.

The Pilots advance to third-seeded San Francisco in a quarterfinal-round match-up.

Robertson had eight rebounds and seven assists for the Pilots (12-20). Juan Sebastian Gorosito scored 19 points and added five rebounds. Vukasin Masic shot 7 for 9, including 5 for 7 from beyond the arc to finish with 19 points.

The Lions (12-19) were led by Justice Hill, who recorded 20 points, six assists and two steals. Justin Wright added 14 points for Loyola Marymount. Michael Graham finished with 13 points, eight rebounds and two blocks.

Robertson scored 11 points in the first half and Portland went into halftime trailing 37-32. Portland used a 9-0 second-half run to break a 54-54 tie and take the lead at 63-54 with 6:10 left in the half before finishing off the victory. Gorosito scored 13 second-half points.

