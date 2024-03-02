Roberts’ 18 lead Purdue Fort Wayne over Robert Morris 83-65

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — Anthony Roberts had 18 points in Purdue Fort Wayne’s 83-65 win over Robert Morris on…

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — Anthony Roberts had 18 points in Purdue Fort Wayne’s 83-65 win over Robert Morris on Saturday night.

Roberts also had seven rebounds for the Mastodons (20-11, 11-9 Horizon League). Rasheed Bello scored 14 points, shooting 6 for 14, including 1 for 3 from beyond the arc. Quinton Morton-Robertson had 12 points and shot 4 for 7 from beyond the arc.

Justice Williams and Josh Corbin led the way for the Colonials (10-21, 6-14) with each scoring 13 points. Alvaro Folgueiras had eight points, seven rebounds and five assists. The loss was the Colonials’ sixth straight.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

