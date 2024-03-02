Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Roberts' 18 lead Purdue…

Roberts’ 18 lead Purdue Fort Wayne over Robert Morris 83-65

The Associated Press

March 2, 2024, 9:41 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — Anthony Roberts had 18 points in Purdue Fort Wayne’s 83-65 win over Robert Morris on Saturday night.

Roberts also had seven rebounds for the Mastodons (20-11, 11-9 Horizon League). Rasheed Bello scored 14 points, shooting 6 for 14, including 1 for 3 from beyond the arc. Quinton Morton-Robertson had 12 points and shot 4 for 7 from beyond the arc.

Justice Williams and Josh Corbin led the way for the Colonials (10-21, 6-14) with each scoring 13 points. Alvaro Folgueiras had eight points, seven rebounds and five assists. The loss was the Colonials’ sixth straight.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up