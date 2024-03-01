Rider visits Niagara after James’ 30-point outing

Rider Broncs (12-16, 9-8 MAAC) at Niagara Purple Eagles (14-12, 10-6 MAAC) Lewiston, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Rider Broncs (12-16, 9-8 MAAC) at Niagara Purple Eagles (14-12, 10-6 MAAC)

Lewiston, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Purple Eagles -2; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Rider takes on the Niagara Purple Eagles after Mervin James scored 30 points in Rider’s 88-78 victory against the Quinnipiac Bobcats.

The Purple Eagles have gone 5-7 at home. Niagara ranks seventh in the MAAC with 12.5 assists per game led by Luke Bumbalough averaging 3.1.

The Broncs are 9-8 in conference play. Rider is 6-8 in games decided by 10 points or more.

Niagara makes 47.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.2 percentage points higher than Rider has allowed to its opponents (43.1%). Rider averages 73.7 points per game, 0.9 more than the 72.8 Niagara allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ahmad Henderson II is averaging 12.5 points for the Purple Eagles. Harlan Obioha is averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games for Niagara.

LAST 10 GAMES: Purple Eagles: 7-3, averaging 71.7 points, 31.8 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points per game.

Broncs: 7-3, averaging 77.2 points, 35.1 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.