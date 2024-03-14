Rider Broncs play in MAAC Tournament against the Saint Peter’s Peacocks

Saint Peter’s Peacocks (16-13, 12-8 MAAC) vs. Rider Broncs (15-16, 12-8 MAAC) Atlantic City, New Jersey; Thursday, 9 p.m. EDT…

Saint Peter’s Peacocks (16-13, 12-8 MAAC) vs. Rider Broncs (15-16, 12-8 MAAC)

Atlantic City, New Jersey; Thursday, 9 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Broncs -1; over/under is 129.5

BOTTOM LINE: Rider and Saint Peter’s square off in the MAAC Tournament.

The Broncs’ record in MAAC play is 12-8, and their record is 3-8 in non-conference games. Rider leads the MAAC in rebounding, averaging 37.6 boards. Tariq Ingraham leads the Broncs with 6.5 rebounds.

The Peacocks are 12-8 against MAAC teams. Saint Peter’s scores 65.9 points and has outscored opponents by 1.8 points per game.

Rider’s average of 5.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.1 fewer made shots on average than the 5.9 per game Saint Peter’s gives up. Saint Peter’s averages 5.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.9 fewer made shots on average than the 7.8 per game Rider allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Corey McKeithan is averaging 8.1 points and 3.3 assists for the Broncs. Mervin James is averaging 17.7 points over the last 10 games.

Corey Washington is averaging 16.8 points and 6.4 rebounds for the Peacocks. Marcus Randolph is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncs: 7-3, averaging 75.0 points, 34.6 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 5.6 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points per game.

Peacocks: 5-5, averaging 67.9 points, 35.1 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

