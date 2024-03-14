Richmond plays in A-10 Tournament against the Saint Joseph’s (PA)

Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (20-12, 10-9 A-10) vs. Richmond Spiders (23-8, 15-3 A-10) New York; Thursday, 11:30 a.m. EDT FANDUEL…

Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (20-12, 10-9 A-10) vs. Richmond Spiders (23-8, 15-3 A-10)

New York; Thursday, 11:30 a.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Spiders -2.5; over/under is 142

BOTTOM LINE: Richmond plays in the A-10 Tournament against Saint Joseph’s (PA).

The Spiders are 15-3 against A-10 opponents and 8-5 in non-conference play. Richmond ranks eighth in the A-10 with 13.2 assists per game led by Neal Quinn averaging 3.9.

The Hawks are 10-9 against A-10 teams.

Richmond averages 72.7 points per game, 1.9 more points than the 70.8 Saint Joseph’s (PA) gives up. Saint Joseph’s (PA) has shot at a 44.7% clip from the field this season, 4.4 percentage points above the 40.3% shooting opponents of Richmond have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan King is averaging 18.5 points for the Spiders. Quinn is averaging 11.7 points and 4.2 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spiders: 7-3, averaging 71.2 points, 30.4 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points per game.

Hawks: 5-5, averaging 73.0 points, 32.3 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.