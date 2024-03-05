Rice takes on Charlotte for conference matchup

Rice Owls (11-18, 5-11 AAC) at Charlotte 49ers (17-11, 11-5 AAC) Charlotte, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Rice Owls (11-18, 5-11 AAC) at Charlotte 49ers (17-11, 11-5 AAC)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Max Fiedler and the Rice Owls visit Igor Milicic Jr. and the Charlotte 49ers in AAC action Wednesday.

The 49ers have gone 12-2 at home. Charlotte has a 3-3 record in one-possession games.

The Owls have gone 5-11 against AAC opponents. Rice ranks ninth in the AAC scoring 30.2 points per game in the paint led by Fiedler averaging 7.9.

Charlotte averages 68.8 points per game, 6.8 fewer points than the 75.6 Rice gives up. Rice averages 6.9 more points per game (72.6) than Charlotte gives up (65.7).

TOP PERFORMERS: Milicic averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the 49ers, scoring 12.6 points while shooting 35.9% from beyond the arc. Lu’Cye Patterson is averaging 14.5 points over the past 10 games for Charlotte.

Travis Evee is shooting 41.7% and averaging 16.2 points for the Owls. Alem Huseinovic is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Rice.

LAST 10 GAMES: 49ers: 6-4, averaging 69.1 points, 31.2 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 3.6 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points per game.

Owls: 4-6, averaging 72.6 points, 33.9 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.4 points.

