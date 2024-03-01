Rhode Island hosts Saint Louis following Jimerson’s 21-point game

Saint Louis Billikens (10-18, 3-12 A-10) at Rhode Island Rams (11-17, 5-10 A-10) Kingston, Rhode Island; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST…

Saint Louis Billikens (10-18, 3-12 A-10) at Rhode Island Rams (11-17, 5-10 A-10)

Kingston, Rhode Island; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Louis faces the Rhode Island Rams after Gibson Jimerson scored 21 points in Saint Louis’ 80-64 loss to the Richmond Spiders.

The Rams have gone 9-6 at home. Rhode Island is 1-3 in one-possession games.

The Billikens have gone 3-12 against A-10 opponents. Saint Louis is 6-5 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 11.6 turnovers per game.

Rhode Island is shooting 46.4% from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points higher than the 45.6% Saint Louis allows to opponents. Saint Louis averages 74.1 points per game, 2.9 fewer than the 77.0 Rhode Island gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaden House is scoring 14.6 points per game and averaging 3.4 rebounds for the Rams.

Jimerson is averaging 14.5 points for the Billikens.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 2-8, averaging 73.3 points, 34.5 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 4.8 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.7 points per game.

Billikens: 2-8, averaging 76.0 points, 33.7 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.