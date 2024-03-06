Rhode Island hosts Maddox and George Mason

George Mason Patriots (18-11, 7-9 A-10) at Rhode Island Rams (11-18, 5-11 A-10) Kingston, Rhode Island; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST…

George Mason Patriots (18-11, 7-9 A-10) at Rhode Island Rams (11-18, 5-11 A-10)

Kingston, Rhode Island; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Patriots -3; over/under is 143

BOTTOM LINE: George Mason visits Rhode Island after Darius Maddox scored 22 points in George Mason’s 59-51 loss to the Duquesne Dukes.

The Rams have gone 9-7 in home games. Rhode Island is seventh in the A-10 scoring 73.9 points while shooting 46.6% from the field.

The Patriots have gone 7-9 against A-10 opponents. George Mason ranks fifth in the A-10 with 36.3 rebounds per game led by Keyshawn Hall averaging 8.4.

Rhode Island’s average of 6.8 made 3-pointers per game is 1.6 fewer made shots on average than the 8.4 per game George Mason allows. George Mason has shot at a 46.1% rate from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points higher than the 45.9% shooting opponents of Rhode Island have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: David Fuchs is averaging 8.1 points and 6.8 rebounds for the Rams. David Green is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Hall is shooting 47.6% and averaging 17.1 points for the Patriots. Maddox is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 2-8, averaging 75.6 points, 33.8 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 4.6 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.0 points per game.

Patriots: 4-6, averaging 69.7 points, 33.7 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

