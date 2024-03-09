Rhode Island faces Fordham on 3-game road slide

Rhode Island Rams (11-19, 5-12 A-10) at Fordham Rams (12-18, 6-11 A-10) New York; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Rhode Island Rams (11-19, 5-12 A-10) at Fordham Rams (12-18, 6-11 A-10)

New York; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rams -6.5; over/under is 147

BOTTOM LINE: Rhode Island hits the road against Fordham looking to break its three-game road skid.

The Fordham Rams are 6-10 on their home court. Fordham has a 4-8 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Rhode Island Rams are 5-12 in conference play. Rhode Island ranks ninth in the A-10 shooting 35.7% from 3-point range.

Fordham is shooting 40.7% from the field this season, 5.1 percentage points lower than the 45.8% Rhode Island allows to opponents. Rhode Island averages 73.1 points per game, 0.2 fewer than the 73.3 Fordham gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Antrell Charlton is averaging 7.1 points and 3.2 assists for the Fordham Rams. Kyle Rose is averaging 15.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fordham Rams: 3-7, averaging 65.9 points, 34.0 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 39.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points per game.

Rhode Island Rams: 2-8, averaging 72.3 points, 34.1 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 4.7 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

