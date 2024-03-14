Reynolds scores 30 as Saint Joseph’s knocks off Richmond 66-61 in Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament

NEW YORK (AP) — Erik Reynolds II scored 30 points and No. 9 seed Saint Joseph’s beat top-seeded Richmond 66-61…

NEW YORK (AP) — Erik Reynolds II scored 30 points and No. 9 seed Saint Joseph’s beat top-seeded Richmond 66-61 on Thursday to advance to the semifinals of the Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament.

Reynolds shot 11 of 19 from the field, including 3 for 8 from 3-point range, and went 5 for 5 from the line for the Hawks (21-12). Cameron Brown scored 10 points while shooting 4 for 10, including 2 for 5 from beyond the arc and added seven rebounds. Xzayvier Brown shot 3 for 11, including 1 for 6 from beyond the arc to finish with seven points.

The Spiders (23-9) were led by Neal Quinn, who posted 21 points, four assists and two blocks. Richmond also got 17 points and four assists from Jordan King. Dji Bailey also had nine points. The loss ended a six-game winning streak for the Spiders.

Reynolds scored 13 points in the first half and Saint Joseph’s went into the break trailing 24-22. Reynolds scored 17 points in the second half.

