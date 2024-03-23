EASTER SUNDAY: What's open, closed? | Thousands at Lincoln Memorial for Easter sunrise | Pope presides over Easter Vigil | Outrage on Trans Day of Visibility
Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Referee injures himself and…

Referee injures himself and leaves women’s NCAA Tournament game in Los Angeles

The Associated Press

March 23, 2024, 5:31 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A referee working the women’s NCAA Tournament game between Southern California and Texas A&M-Corpus Christi has been injured on Saturday.

Michael Price left early in the second quarter after running down the floor alone and falling. He got up and clutched at the back of his upper left thigh. He walked around the court in obvious pain and a USC trainer checked on him during a timeout.

He was replaced by standby Demoya Pugh, which left two women and a man officiating the first-round game in Los Angeles.

___

AP March Madness bracket: https://apnews.com/hub/ncaa-womens-bracket/ and coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/march-madness

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up