Radford and UNC Asheville face off in conference matchup

UNC Asheville Bulldogs (19-11, 11-4 Big South) at Radford Highlanders (15-15, 5-10 Big South)

Radford, Virginia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Highlanders -1; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: Drew Pember and the UNC Asheville Bulldogs visit DaQuan Smith and the Radford Highlanders on Saturday.

The Highlanders are 8-4 in home games. Radford is seventh in the Big South scoring 72.8 points while shooting 46.5% from the field.

The Bulldogs have gone 11-4 against Big South opponents. UNC Asheville is sixth in the Big South scoring 33.4 points per game in the paint led by Pember averaging 8.7.

Radford’s average of 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.3 more made shots on average than the 7.2 per game UNC Asheville allows. UNC Asheville scores 8.5 more points per game (80.3) than Radford allows to opponents (71.8).

TOP PERFORMERS: Smith is scoring 15.2 points per game with 2.8 rebounds and 1.9 assists for the Highlanders. Kenyon Giles is averaging 13.6 points and 2.3 rebounds while shooting 40.3% over the last 10 games for Radford.

Caleb Burgess is averaging 7.1 points and 4.8 assists for the Bulldogs. Pember is averaging 19.8 points, 8.8 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.9 blocks over the last 10 games for UNC Asheville.

LAST 10 GAMES: Highlanders: 3-7, averaging 72.2 points, 32.7 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 4.8 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.4 points per game.

Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 77.9 points, 32.7 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 5.2 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

