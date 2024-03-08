Quinnipiac visits Saint Peter’s following Washington’s 22-point game

Quinnipiac Bobcats (22-8, 14-5 MAAC) at Saint Peter’s Peacocks (16-12, 12-7 MAAC) Jersey City, New Jersey; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST…

Quinnipiac Bobcats (22-8, 14-5 MAAC) at Saint Peter’s Peacocks (16-12, 12-7 MAAC)

Jersey City, New Jersey; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Peter’s faces Quinnipiac after Corey Washington scored 22 points in Saint Peter’s 61-56 loss to the Rider Broncs.

The Peacocks are 8-4 in home games. Saint Peter’s has a 4-10 record against opponents above .500.

The Bobcats have gone 14-5 against MAAC opponents. Quinnipiac has a 3-0 record in one-possession games.

Saint Peter’s average of 6.0 made 3-pointers per game is 1.8 fewer made shots on average than the 7.8 per game Quinnipiac gives up. Quinnipiac scores 14.9 more points per game (78.1) than Saint Peter’s gives up (63.2).

TOP PERFORMERS: Brent Bland is shooting 30.3% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Peacocks, while averaging 5.5 points. Washington is averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games.

Matt Balanc is shooting 44.0% and averaging 18.4 points for the Bobcats. Amarri Tice is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Peacocks: 5-5, averaging 66.4 points, 35.9 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 7.8 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.8 points per game.

Bobcats: 6-4, averaging 77.9 points, 33.8 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

