Quinnipiac visits Saint Peter’s after Washington’s 22-point outing

Quinnipiac Bobcats (22-8, 14-5 MAAC) at Saint Peter’s Peacocks (16-12, 12-7 MAAC)

Jersey City, New Jersey; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Peacocks -2; over/under is 140

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Peter’s hosts Quinnipiac after Corey Washington scored 22 points in Saint Peter’s 61-56 loss to the Rider Broncs.

The Peacocks are 8-4 in home games. Saint Peter’s is 4-10 against opponents over .500.

The Bobcats have gone 14-5 against MAAC opponents. Quinnipiac ranks fifth in the MAAC with 9.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Paul Otieno averaging 3.0.

Saint Peter’s is shooting 39.6% from the field this season, 2.7 percentage points lower than the 42.3% Quinnipiac allows to opponents. Quinnipiac scores 14.9 more points per game (78.1) than Saint Peter’s gives up to opponents (63.2).

TOP PERFORMERS: Latrell Reid is averaging 11.5 points and 4.8 assists for the Peacocks. Washington is averaging 16.6 points and 6.4 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Matt Balanc is scoring 18.4 points per game with 4.8 rebounds and 1.2 assists for the Bobcats. Amarri Tice is averaging 15.4 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.8 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Peacocks: 5-5, averaging 66.4 points, 35.9 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 7.8 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.8 points per game.

Bobcats: 6-4, averaging 77.9 points, 33.8 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.1 points.

