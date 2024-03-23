Quinnipiac and Evansville meet in CBI Tournament

Evansville Purple Aces (16-17, 7-15 MVC) vs. Quinnipiac Bobcats (24-9, 16-6 MAAC) Daytona Beach, Florida; Sunday, 6:30 p.m. EDT BOTTOM…

Evansville Purple Aces (16-17, 7-15 MVC) vs. Quinnipiac Bobcats (24-9, 16-6 MAAC)

Daytona Beach, Florida; Sunday, 6:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Quinnipiac takes on Evansville in the College Basketball Invitational.

The Bobcats have gone 16-6 against MAAC teams, with an 8-3 record in non-conference play. Quinnipiac is fifth in the MAAC in team defense, giving up 71.5 points while holding opponents to 42.0% shooting.

The Purple Aces’ record in MVC action is 7-15. Evansville is seventh in the MVC scoring 71.5 points per game and is shooting 44.8%.

Quinnipiac scores 77.8 points per game, 4.2 more points than the 73.6 Evansville allows. Evansville averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 fewer makes per game than Quinnipiac gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matt Balanc is shooting 43.2% and averaging 18.3 points for the Bobcats. Rihards Vavers is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Ben Humrichous averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Purple Aces, scoring 14.8 points while shooting 41.9% from beyond the arc. Kenny Strawbridge is averaging 10.3 points, 3.1 assists and 1.5 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 5-5, averaging 75.5 points, 35.1 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points per game.

Purple Aces: 2-8, averaging 67.9 points, 31.1 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.