Quinerly, Harrison had 14 apiece, No. 24 West Virginia women cap season with 57-49 win over TCU

MORGANTOWN, W. Va. (AP) — JJ Quinerly and Jordan Harrison scored 14 points apiece and No. 24 West Virginia capped the regular season with a 57-49 win over TCU on Saturday.

The Mountaineers (23-6, 12-6 Big 12) ended a three-game losing streak and head coach Mark Kellogg set a school record for wins in the first season on the job.

TCU (19-10, 6-12), which had to forfeit two games in the middle of the conference season because of a lack of healthy players, had a four-game winning streak snapped. West Virginia won the first meeting 77-52 on Feb. 13 when TCU had seven healthy players.

The Mountaineers led by 23 late in the third quarter but the Horned Frogs scored the first eight points of the fourth quarter to make it close. But TCU had five of its season-high 27 turnovers and couldn’t get closer than nine until scoring the last basket.

Madison Conner had 18 points and Sedona Prince had 15 with 12 rebounds for TCU. The two leaders played in just their third game together since missing a long stretch — 13 games for Prince, eight for Conner — with injuries.

The Mountaineers closed the first quarter with a 15-0 run for a 21-7 lead. The surge included 3s from Harrison, Lauren Fields and Quinerly. Harrison and Fields scored to open the second period to push the run to 20-0.

Quinerly had a personal 7-0 run that made it 33-13 and the Mountaineers led 37-17 at the half. Most notable in the third quarter was Quinerly leaving early with a leg injury before returning to the bench.

Conner hit a 3-pointer with 1:56 to play, her 88th triple, the most in a season for TCU.

The Big 12 tournament opens Thursday in Kansas City.

